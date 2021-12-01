Morecambe boxer Isaac Lowe is potentially one fight away from a world title shot - Westgate Warrior faces Luis Alberto Lopez on Friday

The 27-year-old Morecambe fighter takes on Mexico’s Luis Alberto Lopez on Friday night at the historic venue in Bethnal Green, London, in a world title eliminator.

Should Lowe be successful then he will become the mandatory challenger for Spaniard’s Kiko Martínez IBF world featherweight crown.

Having fought in front of thousands of fans at sizeable venues such as the MGM Grand, in Las Vegas, the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, and the Manchester Arena, York Hall will be a somewhat more tightly-packed setting.

Isaac Lowe, right, on his way to victory over Duarn Vue during a featherweight fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas,

However, it is widely renowned as one of boxing’s premier venues and even though its capacity is only 1,200, Lowe is expecting an electric atmosphere as he looks to secure that much coveted shot at a world title.

“It’s the biggest fight of my life,” said Lowe, who will be making his debut at York Hall. “It’s a final eliminator for the world IBF title.

“I have always said throughout my career the better atmosphere, the better I perform.

“You will always see the best of me on the biggest stages. I always rise to the occasion.

“I am a showtime person, a showtime character.

“I have performed in front of large crowds and big atmospheres in the past.

“I know York Hall is only a small venue – I think it holds 1,200 people – but it’s going to be packed out.

“I have sold 250 tickets myself alone for the fight so the atmosphere, it’s going to be bouncing.

“I think it’s that which will get me over the finishing line.”

At 5ft 4in, Lopez is giving three inches away to Lowe but the Westgate Warrior is not taking anything for granted.

The Mexican is ranked higher than Lowe on the official IBF world standing although both of them are inside the top 10.

“Lopez is tough, he’s strong,” said Lowe, who missed the opportunity of fighting on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder in Vegas after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in the lead up to the bout.

“He’s what you would expect from a typical Mexican fighter.

“They come forward and he had a good win last time out over Gabriel Flores Jr who is high rated over in the USA.

“He does a lot of good things but there’s also a few things he does badly and I hope to expose those things on Friday night.”

Should Lowe win, it will no doubt open the door for a world title shot in the new year.

The featherweight ace admits it would be a dream come true to follow in the footsteps of fellow Morecambe man and training partner Fury, who is the current world heavyweight champion.

The pair can often be seen running together along Morecambe Bay along with former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, who is preparing to face Dereck Chisora a week before Christmas.

“It’s been great training with Tyson and Joseph,” said Lowe, who is unbeaten in 24 professional bouts, winning 21 of them.

“You have got the current world heavyweight champion and a former world heavyweight champion.

“It’s just great seeing how the elite of the sport work

“It gives me that extra motivation, extra push in my own career to get over that line and become a world champion. I know anything less than 100% won’t be good enough.”

A big Morecambe Football Club fan, Lowe admits he would love to win the world title and then defend it at the Mazuma Stadium down the line.