Isaac Lowe goes on the attack. Picture: MTK Global

The Westgate Warrior was down three times in the fight at York Hall in London before being counted out in the seventh round as he tried to get up from a body shot.

It was a first defeat of his career for Morecambe’s Lowe, with Lopez’s stunning display meaning he is now the mandatory challenger to new IBF World featherweight champion Kiko Martinez.

With Tyson Fury ringside supporting his friend, there was a shock moments after the opening bell with Lowe down inside 15 seconds from a Lopez left hook, the first meaningful punch of the fight.

Lowe is gracious in defeat. Picture: MTK Global

Andy Lee-trained Lowe came firing back though in a thrilling first round as he battled for survival.

The 27-year-old, who had won 21 and drawn three of his previous 24 fights, was however down again in the second round thanks to a big overhand right from the visitor, known for his power punching.

The resort’s former Commonwealth champion was not backing down though and showed real heart, and no shortage of work rate, to try and take the fight to Lopez and turn the tide over 12 rounds.

He boxed well and landed several good shots, but could not make a dent in the highly-touted Mexican who headed home with his sights set firmly on world honours.

The end came in the seventh, a perfectly placed body shot felling Lowe for a third time right in his corner. The WBC International champion tried to rise to his feet but was counted out with the fight waved off.