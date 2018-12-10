Isaac Lowe eyes climb up world rankings after title triumph on Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury undercard

Isaac Lowe is now firmly focused on climbing the world rankings after his big win in Los Angeles.

Morecambe’s Westgate Warrior picked up the WBC International featherweight title with a fifth-round stoppage of Lucas Rafael Baez on the undercard of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s dramatic draw at the Staples Center.

Now unbeaten in 19 fights, the former Commonwealth champion hopes 2019 will see him close on global honours having opted to head across the pond rather than pursue a rematch with British champion Ryan Walsh.

“I’m setting my sights higher than the British title now,” said Lowe, who trains with good friend Fury under cornerman Ben Davison.

“If the opportunity did come to fight for it again and the money was right and it made sense then I possibly would.

“But my aim has always been to be a world champion and that was the whole point of getting this belt, to get me ranked.

Isaac Lowe with his WBC International featherweight title

“It’s a major stepping stone which puts me on track for a big, big 2019.

“Maybe I can look at challenging for the European title and then get some big fights by the end of the year.

“I’m 19 fights unbeaten now. I’ve been Commonwealth champion, English champion, WBC International champion and challenged for the British and European belts.

“I’ve done a lot for a 24-year-old.

“I’m ready to make my name on the world stage and bring a world title back to Morecambe.”

Featuring on the big LA bill meant Lowe was at the heart of all the big build-up around Fury and Wilder’s huge heavyweight clash.

It is something he is no stranger to and wants more of.

“It was great to be in and around it all,” Lowe said.

“But I had it when I was on the Scott Quigg-Carl Frampton bill and I’ve headlined over in Denmark.

“I feel like I’m a season pro now and that was the best performance I’ve ever put in.

“I’ve got experience of big fights and where some might get nervous I always said I’d thrive off the big occasions.

“I’ve had a taste of it and I want more. I’m ready to take the next step to be on top myself.”

All in all it means Lowe is confident he’d made the right choice in heading to the US rather than facing Walsh, a decision that drew plenty of criticism from some quarters.

“I’ve got no regrets,” he said.

“It was a really hard decision to make but the opportunity to go to America was a chance you don’t get every day.

“Sometimes you’ve got to take a chance in life and sometimes they will pay off and sometimes they won’t. But this one has.

“With a couple more wins I’ll hopefully be knocking on the door for a world title.”