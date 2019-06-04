Arnside convincingly see off Warton

Arnside went clear at the top of the Westmorland Cricket League Division One on Saturday with a 107 run victory against Warton.

Mike Shepherd continued his good form with 74 although Gareth Price (5-37) limited the total to 187.

However, this proved to be plenty as Adam Cowperthwaite (5-19) and Nobby Lee (3-12) ran through the home side.

Heysham were dismissed for 60 at home to Carnforth, for whom Darren Nelson (6-26) and Tom Parkinson (3-12) initially squeezed the batsmen and then when they tried to accelerate encouraged loose shots to outfielders who safely took the chances offered.

Chris Parry’s 31 not out led Carnforth home by nine wickets.

Westgate went second with their fifth victory in succession in all cricket.

Dylan Conroy (68) hit his third 50 of the season, but Mark Ward (4-17) and Matt Hartley (3-55) restricted Westgate to 176.

It would prove to be more than enough as Sam Conroy (5-12) and Zak Buchanan (5-11) dismissed the visitors for only 27.

Conroy did the early damage, taking his first five wicket haul for the first team which included a hat-trick.

Remarkably not to be outdone, Buchanan then took his first career hat-trick.

One hat-trick in an innings is rare, two hat-tricks in an innings is a collectors’ item for the statistically inclined.

It is not known how it will be decided which of them should be presented with the match ball.

Newly promoted Trimpell climbed out of the relegation places with their first win of the season by 56 runs against Silverdale who they leapfrogged.

Despite Matty James’ 6-49, consistent batting from Mark Huddleston, James Lambert and James Ferguson who all made 30s enabled the home side to total 161.

Peter McDermid, who made his debut for the club on the day of the 1966 World Cup Final, took 6-23 as only Jack Hargreaves (32) briefly threatened to reach the target.

Fellow promotees Sedgwick achieved a stunning five wicket win at Shireshead. Aggressive innings by Dave Jack (57 not out) and Joe Oliver (37) enabled Shireshead to finish on 184-5.

Carl Bevan (42) had given Sedgwick a good start but Joe Cunliffe (3-21) reduced the visitors to 84-5.

Richard Hanson (34 not out) and Chris Evans (63 not out) batted brilliantly to add 103 and take their side to victory.

In the final match in Division One, Milnthorpe defended 119-6 by bowling out Holme for 76 (James Parkinson 4-28, Mike Wills 5-38).

Phil Bovis (42) was top scorer in the match.

In Division Two, Cartmel gained their first win of the season against Heysham 2nd XI.

A stubborn 34 from Kevin Williams was the mainstay of the Cartmel innings.

William Anderson (4-10) and Jono Cooper (4-34) then bowled out Heysham for 78.

The match was notable for the debut of 13 year old Oscar Unsworth, who is the fifth generation Unsworth to play for Cartmel.

Greg Weddell’s 4-21 helped dismiss Shireshead 2nd XI for 88 at Coniston.

Although Malcolm Taylor (4-14) removed the middle order, brothers Robert (34 not out) and Andrew Warne (15 not out) gave Coniston a four-wicket victory which strengthens their position at the top of Division Two.

Kirkby Lonsdale were all out for 33 at home to Carnforth 2nd XI (Sam Lister 3-11).

Lister then scored 15 not out as Carnforth won by six wickets.

Danny Wilkinson scored 104 not out from 101 balls with 11 fours and 4 sixes as Westgate 2nd XI made 154-6 at Netherfield. Jacob Vaughan (6-31) dismissed the home side for 83.

Bare beat Penrith 2nd XI by 75 runs.

Adrien Osmotherly (36), Robbie White (44) and Archit Bhardwaj (30) enabled Bare to post 168-5 despite former first team captain, Kriss McLean taking 5-33.

Although McLean scored 41, White’s 4-21 meant the home side didn’t get close.

In Division Three, there were wins for Leven Valley (George Needham 54 not out) against Carnforth 3rd XI, for Galgate (Hill 5-8) at Sedgwick, and a first win of the season for Silverdale 2nd XI against Netherfield 4th XI.

Morecambe 3rd XI totalled 194-5 against Arnside, but 50s from Edward Hart (64) and Kieran Fallows (54) secured a draw.

Holme 2nd XI’s last pair denied Bolton le Sands a win. Williams (50) had top scored for Bolton le Sands.

In Division Four, there were wins for runaway leaders Ambleside and for Shireshead 3rd XI.

In the T20 Hackney and Leigh Trophy, Westgate and Carnforth are in strong positions with wins in their Group matches.