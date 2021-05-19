The Chelsea Flower Show has been postponed to September - don’t let that stop you from preparing a gorgeous backyard

The best gardening books to help you design a gorgeous garden

The Chelsea Flower Show is a highlight of the year for any keen gardener, or flower and plant lover.

Arguably the world’s greatest flower show, it reveals cutting-edge garden design, fabulous floral displays and simply the best shopping.

Lamentably - though unsurprisingly- this year, it’s been postponed. Due to take place from the week commencing May 25, it’s instead delayed until September.

The good news? There’s plenty of time before then to get a jump on reinvigorating your own garden, so when the pictures from the show finally emerge, you’ll have your own little patch of paradise, too.

These eight gardening books are the best guides to ensuring your garden is gorgeous, too.

The Flower Yard: Growing Flamboyant Flowers in Containers, Arthur Parkinson The Flower Yard: Growing Flamboyant Flowers in Containers £22.00 This book is perfect for people who want to create a beautiful garden oasis, no matter what space they have. Whether you have a wide open garden, a patio or just a window sill, this book will share secrets of how you can have flowers - purely in pots. It offers easy to follow advice that gardeners of all experience levels can follow.

RHS How to Garden: A Practical Introduction to Gardening RHS How to Garden: A Practical Introduction to Gardening £14.99 This book is best for people who are complete beginners to the world of gardening. It covers a wide range of topics, from how to plant in containers to how to grow a successful vegetable patch, and is written in an accessible way. Written by RHS experts, it's concise and informative and contains step-by-step instructions for achieving the garden you want - accompanied by some lovely illustrations.

Rewild Your Garden: Create a Haven for Birds, Bees and Butterflies, Frances Tophill Rewild Your Garden: Create a Haven for Birds, Bees and Butterflies £12.00 This book was the Sunday Times Gardening Book of the Year 2020. In this practical, beautifully illustrated guide horticulturalist and Gardener's World presenter Frances Tophill shows you how to plan and maintain a colourful garden that will attract bees and birds, among other wildlife. It'll will help you discover the joys of welcoming natural ecosystems back into your garden, no matter what the size of your garden.

A Year Full of Flowers: Gardening for all seasons, Sarah Raven A Year Full of Flowers: Gardening for all seasons £25.00 Another Sunday Times bestseller, this book provides expert advice on how to have a garden blooming with a variety of flowers all year round, no matter what the season or the weather. It offers practical tasks that ensure everything is planted, staked and pruned when it should be so you can have peace of mind that you are doing things just at the right time.

The Complete Gardener: A Practical, Imaginative Guide to Every Aspect of Gardening, Monty Don The Complete Gardener: A Practical, Imaginative Guide to Every Aspect of Gardening £16.00 Monty Don has been a well-known face on gardening shows for 25 years - so you know you can trust the expert advice in this book. It's a comprehensive gardening guide that offers tips and tricks for how to get your outdoor space looking its very best - whether you're a beginner or a seasoned gardener. Discover how Monty created this beautiful garden, and how you can do the same in your own. Over half of the photos included in this updated edition were shot at his renowned personal garden over the course of a year.

Gardeners' World Top Tips, Louise Hampden Gardeners' World Top Tips £5.99 Gardeners' World has been teaching people how to create their own stunning gardens on-screen for 40 years. This top tips book, called 'a treasury of garden wisdom' is the perfect accompaniment to that. Divided into chapters covering flowers, food, containers, design and a miscellaneous 'something for the weekend' section, this book will teach you how to make the most of classic British blooms, how to propagate exotic plants in our cool climate, the pots to plant them in and the food they'll need to help them grow.

The Flower Garden : A Guide to Growing Cut Flowers on Your Windowsill, Jennita Jansen The Flower Garden : A Guide to Growing Cut Flowers on Your Windowsill £9.39 The Flower Garden is a beautifully illustrated guide to show you how to start growing stunning blooms even in the smallest of spaces. Covering all the basics from growing from seed, to maximising your space and understanding the impact of light, this book is an essential guide for those who live in an urban space but would like to get planting. It's aimed specifically at beginners who would like to grow their own flower garden.