Torrential downpours forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Torrential downpours will batter much of England on Tuesday (14 September) as forecasters warn up 70mm of rain will fall.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, with much of the Midlands, the North and South of England to be affected.

What has the Met Office said?

The severe weather warning is in place from 6am on Tuesday until midnight, with the Met Office warning the adverse conditions will likely lead to disruption.

Delays and cancellations to bus and train services are expected, along with road closures, while homes and businesses are being warned of the possibility of flooding.

The Met Office said: “15-25 mm of rain is likely quite widely with up to 40 mm in a few places, leading to some flooding and disruption.

“However, there is a small chance that this rain will [be] especially intense in a few places with 50-70mm possible, and more significant disruption where this occurs.”

Those travelling today are advised to stick to main roads where routes are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches, debris and flooding, and to avoid driving through flood water.

(Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

What is the forecast for this week?

Heavy outbreaks of rain will fall across much of England on Tuesday, moving in north-eastwards direction.

Across southern England and Wales, conditions will turn warm and muggy as skies brighten and some potential thundery showers will develop.

Sunny spells and showers are forecast elsewhere across England, with northern England remaining cool with some outbreaks of rain.

For much of the eastern and southern parts of the country, tonight will see skies clearing leaving low cloud and potential fog, while north-western areas will see further showers.

Wednesday (15 September) is forecast to be a drier day for many across England, with some sunny spells developing and temperatures a little warmer.