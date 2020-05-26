Poundland is reopening 26 more stores across the UK - here's the full list

Is a store reopening near you? (Photo: Shutterstock)

As lockdown restrictions are slowly being eased across the UK, Poundland has announced plans to reopen another batch of its stores.

The budget store chain is reopening an additional 26 of its branches across the UK, following the recent reopening of 51 stores last week.

How will shoppers be kept safe?

The stores will be reopening to the public with new social distancing measures in place in an effort to keep shoppers safe.

Measures include placing security guards at the entrance to stores to limit the number of customers in stores at any one time, along with floor markers to help keep shoppers two metres apart.

There will also be perspex screens in place at checkouts to protect both workers and customers, as well as limited till openings so that social distancing can be maintained.

Staff will also be required to undertake “rigorous hygiene routines”, including washing their hands every 20 minutes and wiping down surfaces every hour.

Which stores are reopening?

After temporarily closing around 100 branches in March, Poundland has now reopened 26 of its stores

It follows a number of other retailers who have carefully started reopening to customers, including Ikea, garden centre chain Dobbies, and hardware stores Wickes, B&Q and Homebase.

This is the full list of Poundland stores that are reopening: