People aged 38 to 39 can book Covid vaccinations from Thursday in England

People aged 38 to 39 in England will be able to book Covid vaccinations from May 13 - and will not be offered the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

Those aged 38 to 39 will be invited to book from 7am on Thursday, with around a million people due to receive a text to allow them to access the national booking service.

It comes as the AstraZeneca vaccine has been put on ice over links between the vaccine and extremely rare blood clots, including some affecting the brain.