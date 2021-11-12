KFC confirms date iconic Christmas gravy burger will return on festive menu

The Christmas gravy burger proved to be a hit last year (Photo: KFC)

KFC has confirmed its iconic Christmas gravy burger will be making its return this festive season.

The ultimate burger launched on the menu last year and proved to be a firm hit among customers.

Returning by popular demand, the seasonal snack includes an original recipe chicken fillet, complete with a slice of melted cheese and a layer of gravynnaise (gravy mayonnaise).

The winning combination is topped by a ‘hash brown gravy boat’ and the whole lot sits encased in a soft burger bun.

For those who missed out on sampling the tasty treat last year, the hash brown gravy boat is basically a hash brown which has a little well in it to allow hot gravy to be poured inside.

The burger doesn’t come on its own though, so if you want to try it you will have to buy it as a meal.

When will it be available?

KFC has confirmed its Gravy Burger Box meal will be back on its menu from 15 November.

It will be available across all UK and Ireland stores until 3 January 2022, or customers can order it online for delivery.

As a special treat this year, the fast food chain has launched a limited edition KFC Gravy Bib, dubbed ‘The Grib’, to help protect your clothes from drips while tucking into the juicy burger.

However, The Grib will only be available in its Cardiff Queen Street, Trafford Retail Park and Leeds Merrion Centre branches.