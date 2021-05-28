A family gather around the television in Liverpool to watch Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March (Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex has reunited with Oprah Winfrey to “go deeper” into the mental health stories explored in their Apple TV series.

The pair joined participants and experts to host a “town hall” discussion entitled The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, a follow up to the series broadcast last week.

In the series, the duke lambasted the parenting skills of his father the Prince of Wales, criticising Charles for expecting his sons to endure the pressures of royal life, and accusing his family of “total neglect” when his wife was feeling suicidal amid harassment on social media.

Harry also revealed he turned to drink and drugs as he dealt with the trauma of his mother’s death in later life.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is ...A Path Forward?

Harry’s Archewell website says the 90 minute programme begins to answer the question: “Where do we go from here?”

It says: “In The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey reunite with participants and experts from the series for a thought-provoking, wide-ranging discussion to build on their initial conversations around mental health and wellbeing.”

“The subjects go deeper into their own stories from the series, the experts share their guidance, and together they begin to answer the critical question: Where do we go from here?”

“The insightful and expansive town hall features members of The Me You Can’t See advisory board,” the website adds, “as well as series participants including Glenn Close; Zak Williams, a mental health advocate and speaker; and Ambar Martinez, an author and OnTrack NY peer counsellor.”

What does Harry say in the programme?

Prince Harry with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2017 (Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images)

The duke’s future relationship with his father, brother the Duke of Cambridge and the rest of the Windsors has been brought into question following his frank remarks and his and Meghan’s bombshell sit-down interview with Winfrey earlier in the year.

Earlier in the docuseries, Harry said he was “somewhat ashamed” of the way he dealt with Meghan sharing her suicidal thoughts before a charity event at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2019.

In ...A Path Forward, the duke, whose mother Diana, Princess of Wales, died in 1997, says he and Zak Williams – Robin Williams’ son – have “a lot of shared experience” with grieving in the public eye.

Harry says: “When you talk about that… when you see so many people around the world grieving for someone they feel as though they knew them better than you did in a weird way because you’re unable to grieve yourself.

“It’s like… how are you grieving more for someone who was my parent and I’m unable to grieve myself?”

Also as part of the programme, the Duke of Sussex says mental health and climate change are “the two most pressing issues” society is facing, and “in many ways, they are linked.

“The connecting line is about our collective well-being and when our collective well-being erodes, that effects our ability to be caretakers of ourselves, of our communities and of our planet ultimately,” the 36-year-old adds.

“We have to create a more supportive culture for each other where challenges don’t have to live in the dark, where vulnerability is healthy and encouraged and, of course, where physical and mental health can be treated equally because they are one.”

When can I watch it?

The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward aired on Friday 28 May on Apple TV.

It is available to stream now.

– Anyone in need of confidential emotional support yourself can call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email them at [email protected]