First look inside Meghan Markle’s new children’s book The Bench

Meghan’s debut publication, called The Bench is released today (Getty Images and Penguin Random House)

The Duchess of Sussex has released a children’s book inspired by the relationship between her husband Prince Harry and two-year-old son Archie.

Meghan’s publication, called The Bench, also includes a nod to daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana, who was born on Friday.

The book is dedicated to “the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump”, a touching reference to the Duke of Sussex and their two-year-old son Archie.

What the book is about

The Bench’s final illustration features a ginger-haired man helping a young boy feed chickens while a dark-haired woman stands in a garden cradling a baby – possibly a nod to Lili.

The scene appears to be heavily influenced by Harry, 36, and 39-year-old Meghan’s life in Montecito, Southern California.

The Bench, the debut children's book written by the Duchess of Sussex, with illustrations by artist Christian Robinson (Penguin Random House)

As well as the chickens – which appeared during the broadcast of the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March – two dogs also feature in the illustration.

The duke and duchess also have two dogs – a black Labrador named Pula and a beagle named Guy.

The Bench is on sale now and features work by award-winning artist Christian Robinson, with the duchess narrating the audiobook.

‘You’ll love him. You’ll listen. You’ll be his supporter’

The first illustration features a bearded ginger father – who bears a resemblance to the duke – cradling a smiling baby on a bench under a tree.

The text reads: “This is your bench, where life will begin, for you and our son, our baby, our kin.”

Further into the book a black father lies asleep on a bench holding his son closely. The boy sweetly clutches a toy giraffe in one hand while holding his father’s hand in the other.

The Bench, the debut children's book written by the Duchess of Sussex, with illustrations by artist Christian Robinson (Penguin Random House)

The text reads: “From here you will rest, see the growth of our boy.”

In another illustration, a father and son duo each wear pink tutus while performing ballet poses.

The accompanying words read: “You’ll love him. You’ll listen. You’ll be his supporter.”

Alongside a picture of a father and son playing with toy dinosaurs, Meghan wrote: “When life feels in shambles, you’ll help him find order.”