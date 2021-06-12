Christian Eriksen stabilised after receiving CPR during Denmark vs Finland

Fans were visibly distressed by the scenes (Getty Images)

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received CPR on the pitch after collapsing during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.

Inter Milan player Eriksen dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.

A pictures from Getty Images appeared to show Eriksen conscious after he was stretchered from the pitch.

A tweet from UEFA said the match had been suspended due to a medical emergency.

UEFA later tweeted: “Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and “match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.

The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised”

Messages of support

BBC coverage of the incident cut to the studio after several minutes before programming was concluded.

Presenter Alex Scott said: “I can't believe what we are witnessing. Football goes out of the window. You are thinking about his family and the rest of the players. I just picked up the phone and text my mother to say I love her. It's a reminder of how quickly things can change.

“All we can do is sit here and hope that he pulls through this. We need to keep sending prayers.”

Several players and teams offered messages of support on social media platforms.

Fabrice Muamba, the former Bolton midfielder who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a televised FA Cup game in 2012, has responded to the news of Eriksen’s collapse.

“Please God,” tweeted Muamba.

Eriksen’s former team Tottenham Hotspur tweeted: “All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family.”

West Ham United star Jesse Lingard tweeted: “Thoughts and prayers go out to christian eriksen and his family praying everything is ok”.