YOUR WORKPLACE: British Heart Foundation

Lancaster’s British Heart Foundation charity shop is based at 1 Cheapside.

The BHF is the nation’s leading heart charity in providing research, education and patient care in the fight against heart and circulatory disease – coronary heart disease is the UK’s single biggest killer.

You may not want your old sofa, TV or fridge, but the British Heart Foundation does.

They provide a free collection service for unwanted, but working/saleable, furniture and electrical items. They collect items from washing machines to beds, fridge freezers to tables and chairs and everything in between. They can also collect your unwanted clothing, books, CDs, DVDs and homewares.

In return, you can be confident that the items they collect will be re-sold through their stores and in turn generate much needed funds for the BHF. They solve the problem of disposing of your unwanted items – and you help to fight heart and circulatory disease.

To arrange your free collection of furniture call 01229 221325.