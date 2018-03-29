YOUR WORKPLACE: AM Services

This week, Your Workplace features the AM Services Group, who have their headquarters in Heysham.

These are just some of the people working hard behind the scenes of this facilities management company to provide vital services to buildings and workplaces across the north.

They make sure that the washrooms of some of our most-loved cafés, shops, leisure centres, and restaurants are kept as hygienic and fresh-smelling as possible.

They keep Lancaster’s Marketgate Shopping Centre clean and tidy and support Lancaster University with heavy duty cleaning over the summer time.

The security team keeps people and places safe, from chemical and industrial plants to retail centres. Their specialist technicians have even cleaned the bronze statues of the legendary Stanley Matthews and Gordon Banks outside Stoke City FC.

The business has developed rapidly over the last 12 months and head office is now home to the company directors, a growing administration team, and the finance, payroll, human resources and health and safety team. The AM Services Group Heysham staff support more than 600 staff in the field and the operations and business development staff often drop in for meetings and training.

Their workplace makes sure your workplace is the best it can be.

* To feature your business, email guardian@jpress.co.uk