RAF 100th anniversary concert, GP charge concerns, promeenade sea wall, cyclists

Readers’ letters, September 18

RAF 100th concert thanks

A big thank you to all who attended our RAF100 concert with Morecambe Band on September 1 – we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.

We were pleased to have as our guest the Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Andrew Kay, who said during the interval: “If someone had told me a year ago that I would be attending a brass band concert, and thoroughly enjoying it, I wouldn’t have believed them – it is terrific.”

The band’s musical director Steve Simpson knows how to choose a wide range of music for all tastes and also offer well-known pieces with new arrangements.

A video has been produced of the concert – if anyone would like a copy, priced at £5 plus postage, please contact me on 01524 412987. The Morecambe and Lancaster RAF Association branch has had a presence in the area since the war.

We are always on the lookout for new members, especially in younger age brackets. You don’t have to have been connected with the RAF, just simply support our aim which is to provide friendship, help and support to serving and ex-service RAF personnel and their families whenever they are in need, just get in touch on the phone number above.

Jane Latin, Secretary, Morecambe and Lancaster RAF Association.

GP charge concerns

Well the new session of Parliament is upon us and already we are seeing the true ideology hidden within the Tory Party with the Private Members’ Bill which is being promoted by Conservative MP Christopher Chope, calling for increased charges for NHS services with the consequences of charging people to see their GP.

The idea of suggesting to charge people to see their GP is very foolish and uncaring.

This Bill will have a detrimental impact on the wellbeing of many people because it will put people off getting an appointment and this could lead to serious medical conditions being undiagnosed and consequently their medical condition could deteriorate leading to life threatening consequences and also people could end up in Accident and Emergency when it is too late to save them and where costs to the NHS are far higher than a GP consultation.

I think it is essential that as many people as possible contact your elected members of Parliament urging them to oppose this Bill.

David Whitaker, Councillor Harbour Ward, Labour Group Lancaster City Council.

Well done for new sea wall

I refer to Catherine Pilling’s letter of August 21 (Great job done professionally) concerning the new wall along the Promenade.

I agree with her comments of how well it looks. It really is a great improvement to the whole seafront.

However, who is paying for it? It would be interesting to know.

I well remember 30 years ago or so when the first wave reflection wall was built. This was a very useful asset to the town and helped prevent flooding along Marine Drive in extreme storm conditions.

When it was built there was a small notice attached to that wall, almost hidden at the Battery end, and this small notice acknowledged that particular wall was built largely with EC money coming from Europe.

Perhaps the new wall is partly funded the same way?

Bill Johnson, Glen View Crescent, Heysham

Cyclists on pavements

Isn’t it an offence to ride on pavement? Why is it that so many adults are riding their bikes on pavements? This is so dangerous. They ride straight for you and shout get out of the way. I have had to walk into the road to avoid them.You do not know they are behind you and then they try to pass, nearly knocking people over.

Wendy Dickinson, Address supplied