Morecambe Carnival, Brexit, council chiefs, Morecambe beach

Reader’s letters, August 28

On behalf of the community grants committee on Morecambe Town Council, we would like to say a big thank you to a few people who helped us win best themed float at this year’s carnival.

They were Standfast, Second Morecambe Scouts, The Exchange, The Steeple for the People, the Friends of the Carlton, Push for Autism, Bargh’s for the lorry and the awesome driver, LCC for the loan of the space to build our float, the wrestlers for being our stewards and last by no means least Morecambe Town Council’s clerk for all his help.

Coun Terrie Metcalfe (Poulton)

Coun Claire Cozler (Westgate), Lancaster City Council

Brexit

Remember the countdown to the Millennium? When we were all chillingly warned that the end was nigh with computers all over the world shutting down and planes dropping out of the sky? Remember how none of that materialised?

And recall how most of us didn’t believe the doom mongers anyway?

I believe that the same healthy scepticism will meet the plans apparently afoot in No 10 to scare us witless over Brexit.

With the failure of the first round of Project Fear, preparations for us leaving the EU without a deal are being weaponised as part of Project Fear 2.0. Not designed to scare us at all!

But I believe the British people are very level-headed and will see through such blatant scare tactics to make us think that Theresa May’s ’soft’ Brexit proposal is the way forward.

In fact the more the Remainers try to intimidate folk the more it will backfire.

Paul Nuttall, North West MEP, UK Independence Part

Council chiefs

Re ‘Shake-up at top of council’, Visitor, July 31, the appointment of three new posts, ie: three new strategic directors positions – should not already ‘in posts’ chief officers apply for these new posts whilst in their current positions?

If after interview not successful, and consequently then under the restructure programme are made redundant, would that not be a logical conclusion to the issue – not as stated “any chief officers made redundant can then re-apply for the new posts”.

Is it not unfair to ratepayers for the council to pay out redundancy packages and then re-employ personnel?

T M Smith, Address supplied

Beach

When the tide is out can’t the beaches be dredged to cut out the wild grass that’s growing in clumps, which eventually joins up?

The beach near the Battery resembles a paddy field and the same is happening on the beach at Victoria Parade, opposite the Sands Nursing Home.

The little fishing boats are now moored on grass clumps. And if you look at the other beaches this grass is shooting up.

I appreciate this would be a big, ongoing job, but surely worth it to keep our beaches.

Locals and visitors enjoy Morecambe’s beaches and views. This problem is also in Southport where a vast majority of their beach is now like a swamp.

Mrs J Mather, Matthias Street, Morecambe

Morecambe Carnival

I enjoyed the successful weekend of entertainment at the Morecambe Carnival.

Both days seemed to attract many locals and visitors and there was plenty of entertainment for children and adults alike.

As usual in the parade there were many firms involved but I missed the floats from Karen’s Cards and the Arndale.

I enjoyed afternoon tea at the Midland Hotel and the entertainment provided by my favourite local DJ Steve Middlesbrough.

Mrs A Sandbach, Heysham, Address supplied