Lack of affordable housing, Greyhound Bridge opening delay, trouble with buses, nuclear power’s water use

Readers’ letter, September 25

Developers are given easy time on affordable housing

I have just seen an item on national news about there being a shortage of affordable housing.

There are often planning permissions granted for small or large housing estates with the condition that a certain number of affordable houses are included in that estate.

After the plans have been passed I have seen alterations to the original planning permission asking for the affordable houses to be deleted from the plans, to be replaced by more expensive houses one assumes.

Why is this being allowed to happen, can the councillors who pass the original plans not see the intentions of the builders, to rake in more money from the site? The people who need the affordable houses are getting a raw deal.

If affordable housing is part of the original planning permission it should not be revoked. Hope the councillors will take more notice of this in the future.

Name and address supplied

Bridge opening delay is insult

It’s extremely disappointing to see yet more delays on the re-opening of Greyhound Bridge. We’ve had a hot dry summer but rarely did we see any work going on in the evenings, ideal in the long hours of dry daylight.

We’ve endured months of unavoidable traffic disruption but compounded by badly sequenced traffic lights, which despite numerous conversations with the highways team at LCC they have chosen to ignore.

This can be seen at the junctions of Torrisholme Road and Owen Road, the junction of Morecambe Road and Owen Road, the three sets of traffic lights by Dana/Halfords and at the lights on Thurnham Street and King Street. Three cars go through one side and over 20 from the other side!

The final insult is to include a bus lane without any public consultation.

The bus lane could be acceptable if traffic restrictions only apply during rush hours and for buses only carrying passengers.

Derek Allen, Email address supplied

Lack of buses to edge of towns

There has been public outrage across the country over cuts to bus services.

Bus companies don’t have to listen and respond as they are commercial services.

Publicly-run services can deliver the routes and timetables communities actually need, including early morning, late night and in more rural areas.

A Joseph Rowntree Foundation Report has just highlighted that a lot of low-skilled manual work is now in manufacturing or warehouses on the edge of towns and cities under-served by public transport. Commercial bus companies will maximise profits by just running full buses at peak times on popular routes, with lower demand services gradually disappearing.

We need clean, safe, accessible, public transport and safer cycling and walking options so people can choose to leave their cars at home.

To achieve this, we urgently need to get public transport back under public control with increased investment to improve local bus, rail and tram services.

Bernard Little, Address supplied

Nuclear power uses a lot of water

The rain returned several weeks ago and our gardens and fields have returned to their usual shades of green.

However, United Utilities still find it necessary to take full-page newspaper advertisements urging us all “to use a little less water”.

These are, of course, in themselves, laudable actions, but it also seems reasonable to ask ‘Where has all the water gone?’.

Thanks to the efforts of Radiation Free Lakeland, we know that as long ago as 1993, the National Rivers Authority reported that Sellafield used 97 million litres of fresh water a day and that by 2014, according to Sellafield its abstraction of water 863 cubic metres per hour.

Philip Gilligan, Cumbria and Lancashire Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, 7 Rose Hill Grove, Milnthorpe