Internet hits high street, Greyhound Bridge closure, cyclists’ fear of road, music in public places, MPs’ boundary changes

Readers’ letters, October 2

Internet is killing the high street

I work in retail and it is incredibly tough as we all know. Branded goods on the internet are killing the high street. It’s the same old story – see a product online, find a shop selling it, go to see it, then buy online it at the cheapest possible price.

We are all guilty of it.

Peelmeister, Email address supplied

Bridge closure not been so bad

My own experience of the traffic re-routing in Lancaster to allow for work on Greyhound Bridge was far better than I had anticipated, and not at all similar to your recent correspondent.

Retirement, however, allows me to travel as and when, with no need to drive in the ‘rush’ hour to and from work. I’ve also learnt to avoid the left-hand lane on King Street & Cable Street by using the Edward Street / Lodge Street rat run. (This has been greatly enhanced by the closure of St Leonard’s Gate)

How many other bridges in Lancashire and the rest of the country require similar upgrade work, I wonder?

Banning juggernauts nationally would save the expense, and transport firms could continue their operations using smaller vehicles.

Locally, there was a noticeable reduction in the number of HGVs using Greyhound Bridge when the Bay Gateway was opened.

The original Greyhound Bridge functioned for many years with steam engines pounding across it in both directions. It would appear that its conversion to a road bridge is at the root of its present problems. Meanwhile the 200 year old Skerton Bridge, built for horse & cart transports, continues to provide an architectural gem and a river crossing for all traffic with no upgrade required. And this despite the considerable amount of greenery on its brickwork.

Gordon Arkwright, 34 Thorpe Avenue, Torrisholme

Cyclists deserve some sympathy

I write in support of Wendy Dickinson’s letter (Stop riding on pavement, letters September 18).

While I have sympathy for cyclists who feel vulnerable navigating their often precarious way through a congested highway system, there is no justification for our two (and sometimes three) wheeled friends to encroach upon our pavements. Neither should they be excused for very deliberately hurtling past dismount signs with flagrant disregard for the wellbeing of pedestrians.

A Cross, Email address supplied

Silence is golden in public

As a music lover, I have an eclectic taste, ranging from rock to chamber music.

However, I know I am not alone in hating having it foisted on me. Why does it have to be inescapable in public places?

I first noticed my aversion at an ice hockey match, where the frequent pauses in play are filled with loud music.

This has now been extended to cricket (between overs and wickets), tennis (at every changeover) and many other sports.

Football has so far been spared, though I dread the day when players have to wait for the music to subside before taking corners, goal-kicks etc. Half-time entertainment is fine.

As for the high street, I love to hear buskers and sometimes pause to listen. But I don’t go into a department store to be greeted by the piped music of Black Lace or even Mozart.

Brian H Sheridan, Address supplied

MP fails on democracy talking about boundary changes

So David Morris thinks new boundary changes may be undemocratic. May I remind him Lancashire had democratic vote about fracking, we said no to it the government over ruled the vote and went ahead despite public protest. This same government wants the boundary changes and will go ahead even if it means David Morris may lose his job. That’s justice.

C Parkinson, 2 Lupton Place, Lancaster