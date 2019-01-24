Free TV licence for over 75s plea, bus route suggestions, Eden Project concerns, end Morecambe & Lancaster divisions

Readers’ letters, January 8

In response to the letter from G Cooper (January 1), the government had originally agreed to the funding of TV licences for the over-75s until 2022, but had now brought forward the date to 2020.

This is a serious, unexpected blow to the BBC.

As a 77-year old, I think the TV licence fee is good value for money, when I see what the BBC provides in terms of information, education and entertainment (what it was set up to do many years ago).

It is presently consulting on this problem, as it does not want any over-75s, who may find it difficult to budget for the unexpected cost, to be excluded from receiving their service.

To contribute to the consultation please telephone 0800 232 1882.

Patricia Salkeld, Monkswood Avenue, Morecambe

Re-route 6A is a starter

Lancaster District Bus Users’ Group agrees with the councillors and residents of Skerton West that changes to bus services in January will be detrimental to the interests of passengers living on Torrisholme Road.

We have suggested to Stagecoach that service 6A, which currently runs between Lancaster and Morecambe via Westgate using single-deckers, be diverted to run via Owen Road, Torrisholme Road and Scale Hall Lane to Scale Hall traffic lights where it would rejoin its existing route.

This would provide a bus along Torrisholme Road every half-an-hour, would maintain the service to Morecambe and would provide a new link from Owen Road and Torrisholme Road to Salt Ayre, Asda and White Lund.

We hope that Stagecoach will agree with our suggestion which is in the interests of passengers on all parts of the service 2 route.

Jim Davies, chair, Lancaster Bus Users’ Group

Green message lost in the traffic

The head of the Eden Project was right when he said that we need to ‘accelerate conversations about why climate change is so important’, although he might have added, and action, too.

He is wrong though to see the Eden Project as a solution to climate change.

In fact, building the Eden Project, which aims to attract 8,000 visitors a day, and with aspirations to be an ‘international attraction’, will further damage our climate.

These 8,000 extra cars a day will increase the UK’s carbon emissions – the main driver of climate change – at a time when we need to reduce them.

For a tiny fraction of the £250,000 the city council plans to hand over to the Eden Project, it could be organising environmental task forces to work to reduce the threat from catastrophic climate change.

Dick Follows, Haverbreaks Place, Lancaster

End Morecambe Lancaster saga

For over a decade I have been saying in this and its sister papers that this area has massive untapped potential and that we should be shouting about it from the rooftops.

Finally, the establishment is doing that. I was at the launch of the ‘Lancaster’ Story and the atmosphere was electric, it just saddens me greatly that it is all, yet again,

about Lancaster, it is so divisive.

The video is excellent, but the commentary is about Lancaster whilst showing pictures of Morecambe and other parts of the district, it’s all a bit like “oh, and by the way, there’s Morecambe, too…but back to Lancaster”.

As I have said many times, what would York or Chester give to have a Morecambe and a Morecambe Bay attached to it?

The website and the video talk about Morecambe being part of the city. No, we’re not, we’re a seaside town. I love Lancaster, I love the whole area, it’s a glorious district and it is all wonderfully complimentary to each other.

Let’s put an end to this eternal ‘us and them’, let’s celebrate our differences and brag about them to the outside world, not paper over them.

Ian Hughes, Morecambe