Festive welcome to the lonely, Stagecoach is not for turning on routes, please no white Christmas, keep an eye on luggage while travelling

Readers’ letters, December 25

What is your least favourite thing about Christmas? For many of us it’s Brussels sprouts, corny Christmas songs or horribly busy shops.

However, for nearly a million older people, their least favourite thing about the festive period is feeling alone, saying that loneliness and social isolation become one of their most prominent worries across the festive period.

That’s why my charity, The Abbeyfield Society, started Companionship at Christmas; our annual drive to both highlight and alleviate this issue by encouraging our houses and homes in Lancashire to offer free festive activities, hot meals and friendship.

So if you, or a friend or relative, might be alone this Christmas please know there is always somewhere to go. We would be absolutely delighted to welcome you in across the advent period to spend time with residents, meet the staff and get involved in the events and activities taking place. We’re always looking for volunteers to help spread the festive cheer too.

Do check out our website, https://www.abbeyfield.com/companionship to find out more.

David McCullough, Chief executive, The Abbeyfield Society

Stagecoach just would not budge

Lancaster Bus Users’ Group understands the feelings of your correspondent R Crowther (Visitor, November 13) over the withdrawal by Stagecoach of its bus service 4 from Bare.

Our group pointed out to Stagecoach the problems this would cause local residents and attempted to get the company to change its mind, unfortunately to no avail.

We will continue to press the company to reconsider, but in the meantime we should point out that Bare Lane has not been left without a bus service altogether.

Although the link to Lancaster has been lost, residents can still reach Bare, Morecambe Promenade and the Morrisons/Festival Market area on bus service 33, operated by Kirkby Lonsdale Coach Hire under contract to Lancashire County Council. This bus runs regularly during shopping hours throughout the week and calls at the stops on Bare Lane at Walton Avenue and near Bare Lane station.

It doesn’t use the bus stop on Hall Drive, but Lancaster Bus Users Group has persuaded the county council to erect a new bus stop on Lonsdale Road, just around the corner from the Hall Drive stop. Concessionary passes are valid on this service and timetables can be found on our website www.lancsbus.blogspot.com

This is just one example of the work we are able to do to monitor changes in the bus network and press for improvements to bus services throughout the Lancaster District.

Jim Davies, Chair, Lancaster District Bus Users’ Group

No to snow, it’s too much trouble

Pictures of ‘ideal’ Christmases often seem to include snow. While children may welcome a dose of the white stuff, it by no means is so popular among adults.

For even the slightest dusting can cause traffic problems if it turns to ice, while pedestrians face hazardous pavements which are dangerous to the most vulnerable groups.

And, of course, on Christmas Day itself, there are no buses, with taxi fares at a premium if you’re a non-driver. So by all means look forward to December 25, but no snow please!

Tim Mickleburgh, email address supplied

Keep an eye on your bags on festive journeys

I want to draw readers’ attention to the need to be vigilant with luggage when making rail journeys in the run-up to Christmas.

I saw at first hand the distress suffered by a fellow traveller when her suitcase was removed from a train, either accidentally or by a deliberate dishonest act, at an intermediate station during the course of her journey.

David Shackleton, email address supplied