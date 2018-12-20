Bus lane objection, plastic waste advice, Quaker lesson on way, horrors for animals in war

Readers’ letters, November 6

Bus lanes hardly seem to be used

I strongly object to the inclusion of a bus lane on the Greyhound Bridge at Lancaster without the proper procedures being strictly followed ie the correct planning application followed by a public consultation taking into account the views and concerns of the local road users.

The bus lane on Morecambe Road is unused for probably 80pc of the day. We regularly see out of service or empty buses racing down the bus lane and bullying their way across the traffic in the other lanes.

Having just driven over Greyhound Bridge with the new lane markings, this is ‘an accident waiting to happen’ as the lanes are far too narrow for the amount of traffic that will be travelling across the route during Lancaster rush hour periods.

The arrows on the Morecambe end of the bridge would suggest that the minority of the traffic ie the buses, have priority over the majority of traffic on the other lane which will create chaos.

Derek Allen, Derek.h.allen@btinternet.com

Shops can cut their waste

We are all being encouraged to reduce the amount of plastic we use. However major supermarkets need to take the lead and eliminate unnecessary packaging.

Recent purchases prove they need to do more, eg vacuum sealed cucumber contained in a second layer of non-recyclable plastic.

I was also bemused to find that the potatoes, in a non-recyclable plastic bag, were on a plastic tray.

Perhaps shoppers should discard any unnecessary plastic before leaving the store, then they might get the message.

Margaret Watkins, Crossdale Square, Lancaster

Quaker had lesson for us

As we mark the centenary of the 1918 Armistice and remember the horrifying slaughter of millions during the First World War, I was pleased to hear, from a Quaker friend, about the Kendal-born author Theodora Wilson Wilson and her 1916 novel, The Last Weapon. Theodora lived as a child at 1 Castle Gate and was educated at Stramongate School. She was a member of both the Kendal and Sedbergh Quaker meetings and, in 1914, became active with the Fellowship of Reconciliation, which campaigned for peace.

Her book, The Last Weapon, also had a powerful anti-war message. It was reprinted three times in 1916 and sold very well until March 1917 when the Government seized and pulped 18,000 copies.

One hundred years later, The Last Weapon still has real relevance for us.

In 2018 this seems a very relevant moral to draw from the unnecessary slaughter and sacrifice suffered by so many of our forebears during the years 1914 to 1918.

Philip Gilligan, Rose Hill Grove, Milnthorpe

Horror for animals in war

This November marks 100 years since the end of the First World War. On this anniversary it’s so important that we remember the people and animals that lost their lives during this terrible conflict.More than 16 million horses, donkeys and other animals were made to serve during the war – transporting everything from ammunition and messages to food rations and supplies. They hauled guns and pulled ambulances, while cavalry horses often led the charge on the front line.

They faced unimaginable horrors – and, tragically, nine million of these animals were killed.

As we stop to remember those who suffered and died a century ago, we must also not forget that animals continue to be innocent victims in brutal conflicts across the world today.

In recent years, SPANA has worked in war zones – from Iraq to Afghanistan – to provide urgent veterinary treatment to animals in severe distress.

As we commemorate Armistice Day, it is a sad reality that this appalling suffering is not a distant memory,

Geoffrey Dennis, Chief Executive, SPANA (the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad).