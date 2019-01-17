Bus changes, respect shop staff at Christmas, Eden Project misgivings, rail fare rise annoyance

Readers’ letters, December 18

I was interested to read the letter from R Crowther in The Visitor (November 13). I received a reply on December 1 from Michael Sanderson of Stagecoach, in which he wrote that the company aimed to increase the number of passengers travelling and that this seemed to be happening, with passenger numbers in Bare and Torrisholme being up slightly on the last weeks of the old service.

It is, though, early days, he said, and they would continue to monitor the results of the new service. If it leads us to carrying fewer customers, then they would reconsider their decision.

When I used to travel to Lancaster on Tuesday mornings, the No 4 was often full. I recently travelled to Lancaster on the No 1, but as I pointed out to Mr Sanderson, had a much longer walk (aided by my two walking sticks) to a bus stop.

On the return journey all the front seats on the No 1, downstairs, were occupied, except for the rear-facing one, which did not have easy access to a bell.

P Salkeld, Monkswood Avenue, Morecambe

Go easy on the staff

I would like to wish your readers a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year. For many this is always an exciting time, but we know it can be frantic trying to get everything ready for the big day.

I want to gently remind your readers to remember that shop workers are people as well. They will be working really hard to make your shopping experience as stress-free and enjoyable as possible.

A recent Usdaw survey shows that every minute of every day another shop worker is verbally abused, threatened with violence or physically attacked. Shop workers tell us that incidents are more frequent throughout the Christmas and New Year period when shops are busier, customers can be stressed and are more likely to take out their frustration on staff.

That is why Usdaw, the shop workers’ union, is running a Respect for Shop Workers campaign, asking customers to ‘Keep your Cool at Christmas’.

Paddy Lillis, general secretary, Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw)

Be ready for big changes with Eden Project

I doubt whether I am the only person who has misgivings of what may happen if the Eden Project comes to Morecambe.

If, as predicted, it brings thousands of visitors, then the town must be prepared for a great, and in many ways, uncomfortable and permanent change.

Here in the Lake District, which now has a 12 month season, we can hardly move for traffic and visitors.

It has become, at times, intolerable. Everyone agrees Morecambe does need regeneration.

If the Eden Project does come, surely it needs to be sited away from the centre of Morecambe? There is space and better access on the outskirts of town, but still on the bay and shore line.

Roger Hartley, Burneside Road, Kendal

Poor service rubs in salt of fare rises

I am sure many regular rail users in our district will be annoyed at the 3.1 per cent rise in rail fares that will be put in place in January.

It needs to be pointed out that rail fares have grown faster compared to wages which have fallen in the past ten years. If you evaluate the standard of customer service in the past year, as well as the standard of management, I don’t think many regular rail users will believe this rise is justified.

We have seen customers having to contend with intermittent cancellations, with feeble excuses and also a severe lack of seating on most trains causing situations where there is overcrowding to a level where healthy and safety is compromised.

It is apparent that Chris Grayling, Secretary of State for Transport, has a lack of empathy with rail users.

David Whitaker, Marine Road West, Morecambe (Coun Harbour Ward, Labour Group)