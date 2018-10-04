Autumn traffic, pub dog ban, possible third Heysham nuclear power station, WWI battlefield tours

Readers’ letters, October 9

’Tis the season of no car lights

Yes, the season is turning, the nights are closing in and, as Sir David Attenborough might put it, so begins the inward migration of the lesser-brained lightless car driver.

This particular species believes that if they can see others in the dim and gloom then they can automatically be seen themselves.

The fact that they often creep up on the road, unseen like a stealthy predator, escapes them. When they breed with the no-indicator booby, then watch out everyone!

Tithebarn, Address supplied

Dogs are not the problem

So Wetherspoons is banning dogs from their pubs.

I strongly believe that if any pub or cafe wants to ban dogs then they have the right to do so.

What I do object to is the Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershwin citing the presence of young children as a valid reason.

I find it much more offensive eating an early morning breakfast in the pub, having to explain to my children why there are scruffy men drinking and shouting at 7.30 in the morning.

Perhaps Wetherspoons could explain how a well behaved dog on a lead has more of an effect on children than this.

Melvyn Wolff, Address supplied

New nuclear power station is waste of money

David Morris is still banging on about a Heysham 3 new nuclear power station, but he should perhaps look at the plans for the UK as outlined by the World Nuclear Association that don’t mention Heysham at all in the timetable for the next decade.

He talks about the value of nuclear to the economy but hides the fact that the UK taxpayer is subsidising nuclear energy to the tune of billions, with this government committing the country to decades of support, mostly highly risky. Then there’s the £117 billion to decommission the existing nuclear sites which will take 120 years, who’s paying for that? We are!

Where is all the profit going from the nuclear industry that the UK taxpayer is propping up?

Well British Nuclear collapsed in 2012, the vast majority of our nuclear industry is owned by France, China, Japan and Germany amongst others, heaven forbid we should upset any of those countries.

All of this for just 20.9% of the UK’s electricity supply whereas energy from renewable sources is now 29.4% - both 2017 government figures.

This government has slashed subsidies to the solar sector by 20% a year since 2014 and stopped any new renewable projects until 2025.

If the renewables sector got just a fraction of the billions nuclear gets and the £6 billion that we pay in subsidies to the fossil fuel sector, including fracking, we would not need any new nuclear power stations.

Ian Hughes, Morecambe

Visit the war sites

This November sees the centenary of the armistice that ended the First World War. Every family in Britain was affected in one way or another by the four years of slaughter that tore Europe apart between the years 1914-18.

To mark the 100 years since the guns fell silent, leading historical research group Battlefield Memorial Tours will take a coach party not just to key sites on the former Western Front but also to Ypres, Belgium, where a major service to mark the signing of the 1918 armistice will take place at the famous Menin Gate.

The coach party will also visit the battlefield of Waterloo, where allied forces under the Duke of Wellington defeated French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’s armies in June, 1815.

The trip will run from Saturday, November 10 to Tuesday, November 13. For further details, visit www.battlefieldmemorialtours.co.uk or contact organisers Malcolm Payne on 07850 775723 or Brian Long on 01629 650780.

John Phillpott, Battlefield Memorial Tours