Young people needed for the Prince’s Trust in Morecambe

A Prince’s Trust team is starting soon at Morecambe and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are actively looking for local young people to take part.

The opportunity is open for 16-25 year-olds not in education, employment or training, to apply for, but LFRS are particularly wishing to hear from 16-18s (19, if their birthday has been in this academic year) and those who have not yet enrolled in education since September.

Last year’s Prince’s Trust Team 52 completed a community project at Regent Park in Morecambe.

The group of 13 young people worked tirelessly to revamp the Orchard and the Friends garden at the park, digging and pulling up old plants and then replacing them with over 4000 new bulbs.

The Prince’s Trust Team programme is run three times per year in Lancaster and Morecambe, by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

The course is targeted at unemployed 16-25 year-olds who are looking to gain confidence, new skills and to get back on track with their lives.

For more information or to refer a young person who you think would benefit, contact Team Leader Charlie on 07900268708 or PTMorecambe@lancsfirerescue.org.uk.