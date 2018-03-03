Young entrepreneurs get chance to kickstart career

Lancaster’s up and coming entrepreneurs are being given the chance to kick-start their business ideas with a five-figure investment.

The Baldwins KickStart Young Entrepreneur Awards are open in Lancaster for 18 to 25-year-olds as the competition enters its sixth year, which has seen £150,000 invested in start-up businesses since 2013.

The winner of the awards will be given a grant of £10,000 along with £10,000 worth of mentoring and accountancy advice, while two runners-up will each receive £5,000 worth of mentoring and accountancy advice. This year’s three finalists will be invited to present in front of more than 400 people in Birmingham on November 15.

Les Nutter, from Baldwins in Lancaster, who are part of the Baldwins Group, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for young people who have just started a business or are looking to turn their idea into a reality.

“At a time of economic uncertainty it’s important that we are nurturing the next generation of business professionals, particularly when it comes to the practicalities of setting up a business and creating a steady flow of income, and applicants that are invited for an interview will receive constructive feedback to help their ideas flourish.

“The awards are not restricted to any sector and everyone who enters will have the invaluable experience of putting together a business plan. Ten people are chosen to be interviewed about their ideas, which will then be whittled down to a final three.”

The deadline to apply for the Baldwins KickStart Young Entrepreneur Awards is Friday, August 31; to enter visit www.baldwinsaccountants.co.uk/kickstart/apply-now