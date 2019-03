Here's just a small selection of some of the colourful and imaginative costumes children from across Lancaster and Morecambe were modelling in school today - see next week's Lancaster Guardian for even more.

1. World Book Day Verna Houghton sent this photo of Parker, aged four, as Postman Pat. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. World Book Day Leo Verdon, age 4, dressed as Woody. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. World Book Day Rachael Mcilwraith sent us this photo of Jessica, 10 , as the Cat in the Hat, and James, 7, as Thing 3. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. World Book Day Holly Armer sent us a photo of son Louie as one of the Horrible Histories front covers - Slimy Stuarts. He is Guy Fawkes, in a costume handmade by his nanny Janette Keit. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more