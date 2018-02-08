Work gets under way on Greyhound Bridge in Lancaster

Vital refurbishment work has started on Greyhound Bridge, and our photographer Neil Cross has been along to snap what’s been happening so far.

The work is due to last for six months, during which time Skerton Bridge and the surrounding area has changed to two-way traffic.

Lancashire County Council is undertaking the refurbishment to maintain the capacity of the bridge and to prevent the implementation of restrictions to abnormal loads and HGVs.

Refurbishment of the bridge includes concrete repairs and recasting around bridge joints, replacement of bridge joints, repainting of parapet, piers and superstructure, replacing road surface and footway, and waterproofing the bridge deck.

The work had been deferred for a number of years until the completion of the Bay Gateway.