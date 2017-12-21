Wood you like to join new friends group?

A new group set up to help look after and regenerate woodland areas is launching in the New Year.

The Forest Friends group will bring together local communities to work for their woodlands.

Hilary Smith, Forest Friends leader, said: “Lancaster, Morecambe, Heysham and Carnforth are all lucky to have woodland right next to housing areas.

“They are now highly valued by local people as a place for children to play, somewhere to walk and for their wildlife and beauty all year round.

“The group will meet every Thursday in one of the four selected woodlands and join in with clearing paths, coppicing, planting trees and managing the grassland for wildflowers to attract butterflies and bees.

“There will also be community events such as litter picking. woodland crafts and learning about wildlife.

“No previous experience is needed, training will be given and the day will be an enjoyable way of keeping fit, meeting people, learning new skills and enjoying the great outdoors on your doorstep.”

The Forest Friends project, which aims to provide opportunities for people to access the health and social benefits of engaging with woodlands, has been made possible by grants from Postcode Local Trust, a grant giving charity funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, and the Woodland Trust.

For more information on becoming a Forest Friend, contact Forest Friends by emailing contactus@forestfriends.org.uk or call 01524 220032