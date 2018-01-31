Women to jump out of plane for donkeys

Two best friends will jump 10,000 feet from a plane to raise money for an animal welfare charity.

Ginny Watts, from Bolton-le-Sands and Barbara Cronogue, from Over Kellet, both 63, will do the skydive to help the charity who work to improve the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable working horses, donkeys and mules.

The friends will be taking on the challenge on March 3 in Grange-Over-Sands and together have already raised £350 of their £1700 joint target.

Barbara, who is afraid of heights, said the skydive was Ginny’s idea.

She said: “My mouth said I’ll do it but my brain said ‘Are you mad?’

“Ginny is the dare devil, I’m just the numpty that tends to go along with things, I mean, is it really a good idea to disembark a light aircraft at 10,000 ft?”

The pair met 10 years ago when Ginny brought her horse Dan to the same yard as Ginny’s horse Beau and they instantly bonded over their shared love of equines.

Ginny said: “I want to help relieve the terrible suffering of the wonderful equines who work so hard to support people in third world countries.

“I wanted to do something extreme to really attract people to donate.”

As the day of the jump gets ever closer the pair are starting to get rather anxious.

Ginny said: “I try not to think too much about it as I don’t want to get too nervous!”

Barbara said: “When it’s over I will probably celebrate with a large gin and tonic, then if I’m all in one piece I will get myself off to the world modern jive championships on Sunday afternoon and dance my feet off!”

Brooke is a global animal welfare charity helping working horses, donkeys and mules. It works with owners, communities, governments and international organisations to make lasting improvements to animal welfare.

Brooke’s current campaign, Every Horse Remembered marks 100 years since the end of WW1 and highlights the struggle of working horses, donkeys and mules of the past and present.

Thanks to fundraisers like Ginny and Barbara, Brooke will build better lives for future generations of animals, and their owners.

To sponsor Ginny and Barbara’s skydive visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ginny-watts or

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/barbara-cronogue.