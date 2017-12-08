Witnesses still sought after fatal collision

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a 46-year-old man died following a road traffic collision close to Burton-in-Kendal.

A Volkswagen Transporter and a Land Rover Defender were involved in a collision on the A6 Milnthorpe Road close to the border between Lancashire and Cumbria at around 7.30am on November 28.

The driver of the Volkswagen, named as Jason Morgan, 46, from Milnthorpe, sadly died at the scene while the second driver, a 53-year-old man from Bolton-le-Sands, remains in Royal Preston Hospital in a stable condition.

Terrence and Jennifer Morgan, Jason’s parents, were devastated by the loss of their son, along with Jason’s twin sister Nicola, 12-year-old daughter Sadie, his beloved partner Alison Hind and their two stepchildren, Lucy and Oliver.

An investigation into the collision is under way and police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Sergeant Adam Dawson, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of both drivers at this incredibly difficult time.”

Anyone that witnessed this collision should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log reference 0171 of November 28.