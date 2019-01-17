Witness appeal launched after M6 collision

Police are appealing for information following a collision on the M6 which left a man with serious injuries.

Police were called after receiving reports of a number of collisions close to junction 35 at around 3pm on Wednesday, January 16.

A BMW travelling northbound had been involved in a collision with the central barrier.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Blackburn, got out of the vehicle and crossed the carriageway, standing behind a barrier on the hard shoulder. A Skoda Octavia, also travelling northbound, was then involved in a collision with the driver of the BMW.

The 34-year-old man suffered a serious head injury, fractures to the upper body and internal injuries. He was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment and is in a serious condition.

The driver of the Skoda, a 41-year-old man from Edinburgh, was not injured.

Eight other vehicles were also involved in collisions around the time of the incident on the northbound carriageway.

A second collision, involving five vehicles on the southbound carriageway, took place around 3pm.

No serious injuries were reported and the road re-opened a short time later.

The M6 was closed northbound for six hours while accident investigators attended the scene and vehicles were recovered.

Police are now appealing for information following the incident, including dashboard mounted camera footage of the collisions.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are investigating a serious collision on the M6.

“A number of vehicles were involved, with one man suffering serious injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“We understand there were exceptional weather conditions during the time of the collisions and would ask anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

“Furthermore, if you helped to move any of the vehicles involved to the hard shoulder before police arrived, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 2385@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0843 of January 16.