Witness appeal after motorbike crash in Morecambe

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motor cyclist suffered serious leg injuries following a collision in Morecambe.

At around 7am on Wednesday January 31, a 19-year-old man was riding his motor cycle along Barley Cop Lane, when he was struck by a light blue Ford Focus outside McColl’s stores.

The motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries to his lower leg.

PC Steve Wood of Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this collision, if you saw what happened or feel you have any information which could assist in the investigation, to contact the police.

“We a particularly interested in speaking to a witness who has left his details with the motorcyclist, however we have not been able to make contact’

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0198 of the 31st January 2018.