Whitby Town 1-1 Lancaster City

Lancaster City picked up a point on the road on Saturday with 1-1 draw away at Whitby Town.

The Dolly Blues had the first chance of the game following a mix up in the Whitby defence but Tom Kilifin could only drag his shot wide of the goal.

Two minutes later the home side went close to taking the lead when Dale Hopson played in Callum Patton but the Whitby man’s effort was lifted over both City keeper Jack Sims and the crossbar.

Whitby’s Adam Gell tried his luck from 20 yards in the 18th minute but his freekick went well over the bar, and the hosts put the ball in the back of the net four minutes later when Kieran Weledji put in a superb cross from the right and Patton finished, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

A minute later, Hopson broke clear but he dragged his shot wide as the Seasiders continued to put City under pressure.

However, it was the Dolly Blues who took the lead four minutes before half-time when Matty Blinkhorn headed home from a corner to put the Blues a goal up.

The lead didn’t last long though as Whitby hit back on the stroke of half-time when Leon Scott went for goal from 25 yards, his shot was deflected and beat Sims to make it 1-1 going into the break.

In the 48th minute, Rob Wilson was denied an opening goal by Norton when his freekick from 25 yards was tipped over the bar.

The Dolly Blues went close again two minutes later when the ball seemed to be trickling over the line but centre back Alex White was able to get there in time, although the referee blew for a free kick anyway for a foul on the Whitby man.

The home team came close to breaking the deadlock in the 67th minute Patton played in Weledji but the right back was denied by Sims.

City went up the other end and created a chance of their own but despite twisting and turning well, Blinkhorn’s shot was comfortably saved by Norton. There was still time for Simon Wills to be shown a yellow card for a strong challenge, and then in injury time White was booked for a professional foul, as the two sides had to settle for a point each.