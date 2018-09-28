What is Galloway's Society for the Blind?

As the Post and Galloway's celebrate the success of their joint Gallowheels campaign, we explain what the charity does.

Galloway’s is one of Lancashire’s oldest charities and supports more than 7,000 visually impaired people every year across Lancashire and Sefton.

One of the biggest barriers to independence of those living with sight loss is travel and inaccessible transport. As an organisation committed to providing opportunities and empowerment for visually impaired people, Galloway’s Society for the Blind’s ability to provide transport is paramount.

Its current minibuses each clock up around 15,000 miles every year as they are used to transport visually impaired service users to: Galloway’s appointments; other appointments; guided activities; leisure activities; holidays and day trips; and training.

The services offered are in seven key areas:

Early reach support for newly diagnosed people

Accessible information, advice and guidance

Holidays and trips

Social and community groups

Audio services, including one of the UK’s largest Talking Newspaper services

Seven independent living bungalows

Equipment to enhance daily living

More than a third of Galloway’s income comes from legacy donations.

For more information on how to leave a legacy, contact Galloway’s on 01772 744148 or visit www.galloways.org.uk

To make a donation visit http://www.galloways.org.uk/gallowheels or call (01772) 744148.

Alternatively, text: GALL25 followed by the amount – £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10 – to 70070 or send a cheque payable to Galloway’s to: Galloway’s Society for the Blind, Howick House, Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, PR1 0LS.

