West End flats conversion wins award

A conversion of old houses into modern flats in the West End has scooped another award with a little help from one of our own.

The £5.7m West End One development won Residential Conversion of the Year at the annual Northern Design Awards where the judging panel included Morecambe-born designer Wayne Hemingway MBE.

West End One, previously known as Chatsworth Gardens, saw derelict former Victorian guesthouses on Chatsworth Road, Albert Road and Westminster Road transformed into family homes with modern, open plan layouts.

The development was carried out by Manchester-based PlaceFirst in partnership with Lancaster City Council.

The design industry ceremony was held on Friday, November 24 at the Principal Hotel in Manchester.

The judges also included TV designer Linda Barker and Gabby Deeming, editor of House & Garden Magazine.

The second stage of the development, the £5m West End Two, scheme is under way to convert a further 23 former guesthouses into 51 townhouses and apartments.

Completion is due in summer 2018.