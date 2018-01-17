West End build takes shape

The second stage of a £5m development in the West End is taking shape.

The £5.7m project delivered by Mancheste-based developers, PlaceFirst has seen derelict former Victorian guesthouses on Chatsworth Road, Albert Road and Westminster Road transformed into family homes with modern, open plan layouts.

The West End two development on Albert Road. Picture by Janine Hogarth.

Builders have been busy continuing with the works which include:

*‘Back-to-brick’ internal strip-out of the 23 properties that will make up West End Two

*Comprehensive stabilisation works to a limited number of properties – some properties have been empty for a number of years and have suffered from minor structural damage which needs to be addressed ahead of refurbishment and remodelling of the properties.

*A programme of facade improvement works, starting on Albert Road, that will sensitively preserve original Victorian features and compliment the heritage of the wider West End.

The developers are in partnership with Lancaster City Council.

A spokesman for PlaceFirst said: “All works are progressing well and we remain on programme.

“The first homes are expected to be ready from summer 2018.”