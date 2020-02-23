Warning as snow forecast by Met Office in Lancashire tomorrow

Snow is on the way for parts of Lancashire tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has this morning issued a yellow warning of rain and snow for the North West between 2am and 3pm on Monday.

READ MORE: This is where the gritters will be in Lancashire tonight.

It says a band of rain reaching southern parts of Northern England during Sunday night will quickly turn to snow before spreading north eastwards across the rest of the warning area.

Across Northern England, snow will then turn to rain from the south and west through the course of the morning before slowly turning to rain at lower levels over the part of the warning area in Scotland.

The bulk of accumulations will be above 200 metres where 2-5 cm is likely in many areas, whilst above 300 to 400 metres 5 to 10 cm is expected.

At lower levels, accumulations will be smaller, patchier and shorter-lived and it may be that little, if any, snow falls in some eastern coastal areas.

A brief spell of freezing rain is possible as snow begins to turn to rain, leading to icy stretches.

Meanwhile, given saturated ground and recent flooding, the combination of snow melt and rain may also bring about some disruption, mainly over parts of northern England.

The Met Office says we can expect:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, with possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closure.

Some rural communities could become cut off.