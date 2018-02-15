Water Polo: Lancaster City beaten by Manchester but recover to draw with Cheltenham

It was another tough weekend for the Lancaster City men’s water polo team in the Super 5’s in Sheffield last weekend, losing 11-6 to Manchester and then drawing 8-8 with Cheltenham.

Lancaster’s first game saw them get off to a good start against Manchester, leading 2-1 after the first quarter thanks to goals from Tom Curwen and Graham Harrington.

Manchester scored twice in the second quarter to take the lead before a brilliant counter attack and lob shot from Rob Simpson brought City level going into half-time at 3-3.

Two further goals from Curwen and one from Harrington weren’t enough as Manchester managed eight second half goals to win 11-6.

On Sunday, Lancaster took on Cheltenham in what was another tough encounter.

Two goals from Curwen and one from Harrington saw City go 3-1 up in the first quarter and Glen Robinson scored the only goal for City in the second to make it 4-2 at the half-time break.

The third quarter was a poor period of play for Lancaster that allowed Cheltenham get back into the game, scoring four goals and taking the lead.

Goals by Curwen and Robinson brought the game back to 6-6 going into the last quarter and City started the final eight minutes the strongest.

A great back-hand shot from Robinson in the pit and a fine solo goal from Curwen put City two up with four minutes to play before Cheltenham replied with two goals of their own. Neither side could find a winner with the game finishing 8-8.