Water leak on Scotforth Road in Lancaster affecting residents

A water leak on Scotforth Road is affecting customers in the LA1/LA2 area, according to United Utilities.

It was first reported to United Utilities at 12.48pm today, Tuesday and on their website at 2.58pm they have put the following update:

“A leak on Scotforth Road affecting customers in LA1/LA2, has been spotted and reported to us.

“We’ve been out to investigate and found this to be the cause for some of you having no water or just a trickle.

“Our engineers will be on site as soon as possible.

“Our engineers will be on site as soon as possible. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have your taps flowing again very soon.”

It is not known how many customers this is affecting.

For more information visit https://www.unitedutilities.com/ and click on ‘current incidents.’