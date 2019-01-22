Warrington Town 1-1 Lancaster City

Lancaster City came within seconds of claiming all three points at Warrington Town on Saturday, only for the hosts to snatch an equaliser with the last kick of the game.

The Dolly Blues created the first chance of the game in the opening minute when Charlie Bailey played a one-two with Matty Blinkhorn, but Bailey fired his shot over the crossbar.

Warrington then enjoyed a spell of pressure, forcing a number of corners, but it was City who had the next big opportunity in the 23rd minute when David Norris was put through superbly but he was denied by keeper Tony McMillan, who saved well.

The two sides went into half time all square, but 11 minutes into the second period Warrington went close to taking the lead when a header was glanced just wide from a corner.

Three minutes later it was City’s turn to go close as the ball fell to Brad Carsley but his shot from the left hand side of the penalty area went well over the bar.

Warrington had the next big chance when, in the 69th minute, the ball was crossed in to Josh Aims but his flick just went wide of the post.

A minute later and it was the Dolly Blues’ turn to go close, this time Rob Wilson struck a shot on the half volley but his effort flew over the bar.

Warrington were then reduced to 10 men when Adam Hughes was shown a red card for kicking the ball at a City player who was lying on the floor, and the Blues made use of the extra man in the 83rd minute.

A cross from the right found Carsley close to the penalty sport and the City front man finished expertly finished first time into the corner of the goal to beat McMillan and put the Blues into the lead with just seven minutes remaining.

However, Warrington refused to give him and put the Dolly Blues under some late pressure and in the third minute of injury time they were rewarded with a free kick just outside the penalty area.

Tony Gray stepped up and fired a right footed shot into the top corner, leaving Jack Sims in the City goal with no chance to earn the hosts a last-gasp point.