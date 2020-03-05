Warning signs showing rescue photos go up on dangerous tidal road near Lancaster

Two new signs have been installed at each end of the causeway that connects Overton to Sunderland Point, warning people not to use it when the tide is on the road.

One of the signs has been illustrated with a photo of drivers being rescued from the roofs of their vehicles on the causeway.

The new sign at Sunderland Point

Overton Parish Council, working with Morecambe RNLI, have installed the signs to try to reduce the number of serious incidents on the route.

The signs say: "Please do not attempt to travel across the causeway road when the tide is on the road. Tidal flow can carry a vehicle off the road. It is dangerous to proceed."

The RNLI has previously issued warnings about the dangerous tidal conditions in Morecambe Bay.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Community Safety Officer, Colin Midwinter, said: "We are constantly reviewing the incidents to which we get called, using the information to produce a Community Lifesaving Plan with a view to eliminating, or at least mitigating, identified risks to the public.

Flooded vehicles at Sunderland Point.

"Consequently, we have been working with local stakeholders in order to try and reduce the number of these incidents.

"Overton Parish Council are to be congratulated on their generous and positive response.

"Given the increased local tourism to Sunderland Point and the use of home delivery services, both the Parish Council and the Sunderland Point Community Association, share our concerns regarding the number of serious, potentially life-threatening, incidents on the causeway.

"We hope that these large photos, illustrating the danger, will draw driver and pedestrian attention to the other warning signs already in place and intend to supplement these with more informative signage, strategically located, once the necessary funding and landowners’ permissions have been obtained."

The causeway at Sunderland Point. Photo by Graham Wilkinson.

In January 2020, an elderly woman had to be rescued after being cut off by the tide.

And in December 2018, Morecambe’s RNLI volunteer lifeboat rescued a delivery van driver cut off by the incoming tide on the causeway.