Warning issued after children spotted playing on footbridge above the River Wyre

United Utilities has issued a warning to parents after children have been spotted playing and climbing on the public footbridge above the River Wyre, Garstang #PR3 near the flood barrier.

A spokesman said: “This is extremely dangerous and these children are putting their lives at risk.

“The water below the bridge also hides suction pipes and active water treatment machinery.

“Please remind your children of the dangers surrounding open water and climbing on machinery or building structures.”

