Warning illegal fly-tipping in could see YOU fined

Home owners in Lancaster and Morecambe have been they face large fines if rogue traders illegally dump their rubbish

Lancaster City Council has launched a campaign to warn residents the face penalties of up to £5,000 if their household waste ends up being fly-tipped by an illegitimate rubbish removal service.

Operation Peregrine is urging householders to insist on proof of an operator’s licence and to note their vehicle’s registration plate. Waste carrier should be registered on the Environment Agency’s website and residents are being urged to refuse door-to-door offers to have rubbish taken away.

Anyone paying a third party to get rid of their waster should retain a proper invoice, waste transfer note or receipt, including a description of the waste being removed and the waste carrier’s contact details. Coun Brendan Hughes, Cabinet member with responsibility for clean and green, said: “Every individual and business has a duty of care to ensure their waste is disposed of responsibly and legally. By making some simple checks as to the legitimacy of the waste carrier you are hiring, you can feel reassured that it won’t be dumped in our beautiful countryside and that you won’t be receiving a visit from our enforcement team and landed with a fine.”

Anyone with information about fly-tipping in the Lancaster and Morecambe area which might lead to an offender being identified and caught, can call Lancaster City Council Customer Services on 01524 582491, email customerservices@lancaster.gov.uk or use the online reporting form at www.lancaster.gov.uk/fly-tipping

All information provided will remain strictly confidential.