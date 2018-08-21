Volunteers take part in Morecambe Bay Walk for Derian House in Chorley

A host of fund-raisers walked across the sands of Morecambe Bay to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice’s silver anniversary appeal.

The Morecambe Bay Walk 2018 was led by the Queen’s official guide to the sands, Cedric Robinson MBE, with around 250 intrepid walkers marking 25 years of supporting children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Participants take part in the Morecambe Bay Walk in aid of Derian House, in Chorley

The group walked eight miles from Arnside Promenade and arriving at Kent’s Bank.

Susie Poppitt, fund-raising consultant at Derian House, has taken part in the walk every single year for the past 22 years to raise money for the charity.

She said: “In our 25th anniversary year, we wanted to break all records, both with the number of people taking part, and the amount of money raised, so we aimed to make it the best cross bay walk ever. Money has not come in yet, but we estimate we have raised thousands.

“This was a fantastic event, and a great day out for all the family, as everyone was able to enjoy the wonderful food at the beautiful Netherwood Grange Hotel, where we had reserved for us.”

Derian House Children’s Hospice is currently supporting more than 350 families who have a child with a life threatening illness, and a further 245 who are receiving bereavement support.

Derian House needs to raise almost £4m each year to keep the doors open.

As part of its 25th anniversary, the charity has launched a fund-raising pack, which includes creative ideas to fund-raise.

How can you incorporate 25 in fund-raising? Maybe do a 25-minute dance-off, or have 25 people running a mile, or a challenge every day for 25 days?

Scouting and Girl Guiding groups can also participate in the Silver Challenge by coming up with new ways of raising cash using the number 25 as inspiration.

Derian has also designed a cardboard money collection box which schools and families can collect from the hospice and start saving loose change.

For more information call 01257 271 271.