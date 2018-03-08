Volunteers needed to help university fitness research

Researchers at the University of Cumbria’s Lancaster campus are looking into the effect of high intensity interval training in older people.

While the exercise regime is thought to offer an effective method for improving the body’s ability to use oxygen, little is known about the effect of HIIT in older adults and people around retirement age and beyond.

“Muscle size, strength and power decreases after mid-adulthood and therefore exercise for this group must target muscle strengthening,” said Dr Lawrence Hayes, one of the Active Ageing Research Group at the University of Cumbria.

He has looked extensively at the impact of HIIT in older adults which has so far shown that even in very fit older adults, muscle power, body fat and muscle mass along with the body’s ability to use oxygen are all improved after HIIT.

Now Dr Hayes is spearheading a new research project in north Lancashire investigating whether even low amounts of exercise can offer improved health.

“I’m keen to find out if even small amounts of activity can help reduce the risk of falling as well as helping with strength, power and balance,” he said.

Volunteers are being invited to take part in a series of tests over a month and receive feedback and advice about their own fitness.

To be considered you must be aged between 18 and 30 or over 60.

Contact zerbu.yasar@cumbria.ac.uk or lawrence.hayes@cumbria.ac.uk or call 07581 366568 if you’re interested.