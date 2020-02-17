Volunteer lifeboat commander who worked for 22 hours during Morecambe Bay cockling disaster retires after 34 years

Harry Roberts MBE - described as a popular and well respected member of the team at Morecambe RNLI - has announced he is "hanging up the yellow wellies".

Harry has seen plenty of action out in the bay over the last three decades.

Harry Roberts MBE

On February 4, 2004 - the night of the Morecambe Bay cockling disaster, when 21 Chinese labourers drowned after being cut off by the tide - Harry was the commander of the RNLI's hovercraft, and flew the vessel for 22 hours.

Despite Harry and the crew being both physically and mentally exhausted, they relaunched again the next evening for another emergency call out.

Harry, 61, from Heysham, first joined Morecambe's volunteer lifeboat crew in 1986 as the station was short staffed at the time, but he swiftly worked his way up the ranks to become Senior Helmsman.

There have been many memorable rescues over the years, but one in particular saw Harry being awarded a ‘Thanks on Vellum’ in 2000 for his ‘seamanship, boat handling, decision making and leadership’ in a Force 5 rescue of the yacht ‘Lady Friendship’.

RNLI Morecambe hovercraft out in the bay.

The rescue involved Harry taking Morecambe Lifeboat stations D Class lifeboat Brenda Reed into force 7 conditions, battling the powerful winds and the 3.5m waves.

RNLI Morecambe described the rescue: "Whilst powering towards the yacht in a coastline riddled with World War II sea defences one frightful 5m wave almost caused the lifeboat to capsize but fortunately the momentum carried her on top of the wave and into the through on the windward side.

"Harry requested backup from Fleetwood Lifeboat station, after a difficult tow set up in treacherous conditions, the yacht was successful towed to Fleetwood. The prestigious award was presented to Harry and his two crew members."

In 2002 the RNLI introduced the inshore rescue hovercraft to their fleet.

Harry Roberts with his daughter Amy.

This enabled vital rescue work in areas inaccessible to conventional lifeboats such as Morecambe Bay.

Harry was involved in the initial building of the Griffon Hovercraft and the trials within Morecambe Bay.

He went on to become the first volunteer Hovercraft Commander for the RNLI, before becoming senior hovercraft commander at the station for several years.

In 2005 Harry said: “Our hovercraft is invaluable. A lot of our rescuers would be very difficult to execute in any other craft. This craft gives us a far quicker response time by allowing us to take the direct route across the estuary and mudflats, often to otherwise inaccessible areas.”

Harry was awarded an MBE in 2008 for his services to maritime safety.

This was the second time Harry met the queen, the first being in 1999 when the Eric Morecambe statue was unveiled.

Harry said: "My colleagues at the lifeboat station were very pleased for me but the honour is for the station as well. It's more than just me, it's teamwork. I can't do it without them."

In 2018 Harry retired from his Senior Hovercraft Commander role due to ill health. He then accepted the new pivotal role of Deputy Launching Authority.

This is a vital decision making role which assesses if it is safe for the lifeboat and hovercraft to launch when an emergency call comes through.

Harry is also retiring from his role as station Mechanic, a role he has held at the station since 1993.

Previously D-Class mechanic and since 2002, Hovercraft mechanic, this saw him look after the maintenance of the 'Hurley Flyer' and her transporter 'Spirit of Morecambe'.

A final farewell from Harry read: "It's time to hang up the yellow wellies after 34 years!

"There is going to be a big void in my life. But due to problems with my health it is time to retire.

"I have had the pleasure of meeting and working with some brilliant people over the years, many have become good friends. All the best to you all in continuing to carry out the life saving work of the RNLI. Thank you for all the good wishes and take care out there."

A spokesman for Morecambe RNLI said: "Harry has been a very popular and respected member of the station personnel.

"Over the years Harry has seen many changes, both in the RNLI as a whole, the boathouses, the rescue vessels and the training requirements.

"The Senior Hovercraft Commander, Deputy Launching Authority and Mechanic roles carry a great deal of responsibility and commitment.

"Without a dedicated, competent and disciplined crew, rescues in the bay would be impossible.

"Over the past 34 years, Harry has inspired and trained many volunteers.

"He will be missed deeply by all volunteers at Morecambe Lifeboat Station."