Vital Lancaster projects hit the lottery jackpot

New figures show that more than £807,000 of National Lottery funding was invested in Lancaster in 2017 alone.

Thirty-four National Lottery grants were awarded in Lancaster during last year; providing a vital boost to arts, sports and heritage projects alongside community groups helping those most in need.

A wide variety of local projects received National Lottery funding last year, including £9,600 to Lancashire Association of Boys and Girls Clubs to train staff and volunteers in safeguarding, education and first aid; £290,000 for Global Link (Lancaster) to improve the life skills, employment prospects and social opportunities of refugees and asylum seekers living in Lancaster; and £9,900 to Cancercare to provide support to cancer patients, their carers, families and friends.

These examples, or any organisation that has ever received National Lottery funding, now have the possibility of gaining nationwide acclaim by entering The National Lottery Awards 2018 – the annual search for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects.

National Lottery Awards winners will receive a £5,000 cash prize and national recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

Projects can be nominated for a National Lottery Award in seven categories; Arts, Education, Environment, Health, Heritage, Sport and Voluntary/Charity to reflect the breadth of funding that the National Lottery invests in.

To enter your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or call 0207 293 3329. Entries must be received by midnight on April 6.