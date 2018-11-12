Visual aids talking technology drop-in events with Galloway's Society for the Blind

Galloway’s Society for the Blind is holding a series of talking technology drop-in days, aimed to help those living with sight loss navigate technology.

Technology Coordinator Andrew Coleman said: “If you’re living with sight loss and want to find out more about how technology can help, come along. You will be given a chance to talk through specific technology problems face-to-face with an expert adviser.

The sessions are at Galloway’s, in Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, on Monday December 3 and Farrington Street, Chorley, on Thursday December 6; Victoria Street, Morecambe Monday December 3 and Wright Street, Southport on November 30, all 10.30am until 2.30pm.

Read more: Yorkshire Building Society in Preston helps provide new equipment for Galloway's Society for the Blind and GALLOWAY'S APPEAL: How technology has advanced to support visually impaired people