Visitor Comment: It's time to roar Jim's Shrimps to Football League safety

With just over a dozen games still to play it is too early to start pressing the Morecambe FC panic button.

But one thing that is for sure is that the Shrimps’next two home games against League Two relegation rivals Chesterfield and Forest Green take on almost cup final type importance.

That is why The Visitor is urging residents to support the Pride of Morecambe by taking to the Globe Arena terraces in coming weeks.

Morecambe’s elevation to the Football League not only raised the profile of the whole town but brought about a community stadium and facility that coul d only have been dreamed about a decade or so ago.

In Jim Bentley we have a manager who has committed himself 100 per cent to the Shrimps’ cause and has stuck with the club through several years of financial uncertainty and confusion off the pitch.

Morecambe Football Club find themselves just above the relegation zone so let’s back the Shrimps and roar them to Football League safety.

The Shrimps are offering fans a £10 discount if tickets for the Chesterfield and Forest Green games are bought together online.

The offer applies to all home areas of the ground and will end noon on Saturday.

To purchase yours visit the club website