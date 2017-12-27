Virtual tours of Lancaster maternity unit for expectant mums and dads

Women and families can now look around their local maternity services from home, thanks to new virtual tours from University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.

The videos take a closer look at facilities inside the maternity units at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Westmorland General Hospital in Kendal, as well as introducing some of the staff that women would meet during a visit.

Mandy Plackett, UHMBT community matron, said: “Our new virtual tours are a great way to show women what they can expect to see in our maternity units.

“Visiting hospital can be a daunting prospect, and we want to make sure that mums and babies feel as comfortable and calm as possible during their time with us.”

Sascha Wells, director of midwifery, obstetrics and gynaecology at UHMBT, said: “We have such a wide range of services in our maternity units, including facilities for aromatherapy, water births and hypnobirthing.

“We are confident that we have something to offer all families, and the virtual tours will help mums to see the options available and help them to choose the best service for them and their baby.”

The virtual tours were created following feedback from stakeholders including the Maternity Voices Partnership – a service user group for the public and health professionals to work together to influence maternity services covering the entire Morecambe Bay area.

The maternity virtual tours can now be viewed on the UHMBT website by going to https://www.uhmb.nhs.uk/maternity/maternity/virtual-tours-our-maternity-services1/